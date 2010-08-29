Homicide: 2-year-old's Mother fatally shot walking home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News a woman has died after being fatally shot during a robbery.

Sunday around 3:47 a.m., First District zone cars received a radio assignment to respond to the 2100 block of W. 95th Street for shots fired. Upon arrival on scene the officers located the victim, 21-year-old Kari Myers, a white female shot lying on the sidewalk.

Myers, who has a 2-year-old child, was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to Cleveland Police, Myers was walking with her boyfriend home around 3 a.m. when two black males jumped out from behind some bushes. One of the suspects had a handgun and shot Myers. They took the couple's belongings and fled the scene in a red Ford Focus.

Myers' boyfriend was unharmed.

There are no suspects at this time, the investigation is being handled by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.

Kari Myers' father, Michael Myers spoke out about his daughter's murder Sunday afternoon. "This is a senseless act and its happening too much now, it has to stop." He wants answers and justice. "They could do it to anyone... it could be any of your children" said Myers.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.