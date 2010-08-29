Steep Bank: Massillon man slips down bank into pond while fishing, drowns

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BREWSTER, OH (WOIO) - A fishing trip ended in the tragic death of 64-year-old Carl Lambright.

Lambright and his 94-year-old friend were fishing off a steep bank when Lambright slid down the side and into the water. Lambright's friend was unable to reach him so he went to a neighbor's house and called 9-1-1.

Stark County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and called the Brewster Fire Department to the 5600 block of Norbrook Avenue S.W.

Lambright was pulled from the pond and taken to Affinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

