Coroner: Body located in Cuyahoga River under the Hope Memorial Bridge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A fully clothed body surfaced in the Cuyahoga River Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Fire Department and Cleveland Police were on scene under the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge around 2 p.m.

According to Cleveland Fire, those aboard the Good Times III spotted the body which is said to that of a white male. "I thought it might be some kind of practice dummy but no unfortunately" says Good Time III deck hand John Wyman."

The Good Time cruise continued on its way, most of the passengers not even realizing what had been discovered. Others weren't as fortunate. "Definitely not going to forget this one... Unexpected event."

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office will work to identify the body of the 55-year-old male.

