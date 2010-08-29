Bar fight in Stark County ends with shooting

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide at bar.

Deputies arrived on scene to a large fight taking place at the 2800 block of Eighth St. NE. While on scene, shots were fired by someone in the crowd and one person was struck.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner's office identified the victim as 37-year-old Alvin Newman. He was shot several times.

