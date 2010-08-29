Fired Up: Cleveland Police Dispatcher will not be getting job back

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A police dispatcher who botched a murder call will not be getting her job back.

An arbitrator just made the ruling on dispatcher Donna Fitzgerald's case.

In 2008, Fitzgerald mishandled a 9-1-1 call where a man was being beaten to death. She's also filed two rape reports. Sex Crimes investigators didn't find enough evidence to move forward on either case.

Now, Cleveland's Safety Director says the city bothered by other behavior off work too.

Martin Flask, Cleveland's Safety Director told 19 Action News "we lost faith in her ability to do her job as a dispatcher. Not just because of the incident for which she was involved…but her personal conduct surrounding that incident and following that incident just raises concern on our part."

