Goodbye: Services Monday for Amherst Police K-9 Officer

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - It will be a sad night Monday for Amherst Police tonight as they say goodbye to a member of their K-9 unit.

"Bandit" passed away unexpectedly last weekend.

19 Action News has been told the K-9 officer recently had surgery and was home with his handler.

Bandit's memorial service will be held at the "Eagles Club" on Milan Avenue in Amherst, Ohio.

The service begins at 6p.m. and is open to the public.

