Algae outbreak reaches Lake Erie

PUT- IN- BAY (WOIO) - The algae outbreak causing problems in many inland lakes has just showed up in Lake Erie.

It's cutting into Put-in-Bay's water supply in western Lake Erie.

The algae bloom is clogging the water filtration system.

Because the water's treated, it's not bad to drink... they just can't filter it fast enough. Normally the water plant here treats 450-thousand gallons daily.

Now it's dropped to 300-thousand.

