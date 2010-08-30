Nine injured in Mentor crash on Heisley Road

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Nine people were injured in a serious crash on Heisley road Sunday evening.

According to Mentor Police, the crash happened at 4:36 p.m. at the westbound entrance ramp to Route 2.

A Dodge minivan, containing four occupants, attempted to turn left onto the entrance ramp and turned into the path of a Chevy SUV, carrying 5 people, that was traveling southbound on Heisley Road.

All nine people were transported to area hospitals, several in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation.

