Man accused of groping girls at Walmart in court Monday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of groping two young girls at a Walmart will be in Mentor Municipal Court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Kenneth Ray is facing two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police say he touched the posteriors of a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl.

Ray was busted when one of their father's followed him to the parking lot and got his license plate number.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.