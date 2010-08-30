Man accused of groping girls at Walmart in court Monday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man accused of groping girls at Walmart in court Monday

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of groping two young girls at a Walmart will be in Mentor Municipal Court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Kenneth Ray is facing two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police say he touched the posteriors of a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl.

Ray was busted when one of their father's followed him to the parking lot and got his license plate number.

