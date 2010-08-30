United States Navy selects Cleveland to host 2010 Navy Week Celebration

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - America's Navy will come home to Cleveland August 30th through September 6th.

Cleveland has been chosen as a host city for a Navy Week celebration in 2010, giving area residents an opportunity to meet some of the Navy's Sailors and learn about the Navy's critical mission and its broad-ranging capabilities.

The U.S. Navy conducts approximately 20 Navy Weeks each year, reaching out to communities across the country to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy. During a Navy Week celebration, the Navy concentrates a variety of outreach assets in a single city for the week, sharing the Navy story with as many people as possible. These assets can include:

The Navy's precision flight demonstration team, The Blue Angels, will headline the Navy Week, performing at the Cleveland National Air Show September 4-6.

Other outreach assets which may be scheduled during Cleveland Navy Week include:

- The Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team

- Navy rock bands and ceremonial bands

- Flag Officer speakers

- Navy divers

- Flight simulators and other interactive displays

- and Sailors from namesake ships and submarines.

A wide variety of events are scheduled during each Navy Week, including:

- Engagement with local corporate, civic and government leaders

- Navy Band musical performances

- Dive demonstrations in local aquariums

- Visits to area schools

- and community service projects and events with local sports franchises, to name only a few.

In 2010, 20 cities have been selected to host a Navy Week. These cities include: Tampa; Phoenix; Charleston, S. C.; San Antonio, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City; Birmingham, Ala.; Spokane, Wash.; Little Rock, Ark.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; Boston; Minneapolis; Chicago; Boise, Idaho; Baltimore; Cleveland; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; Atlanta; and Dallas.

For more information on the 2010 Cleveland Navy Week, please contact LT Tom Peske at tom.peske@navyweek.org <mailto:tom.peske@navyweek.org>. More detailed information on each Navy Week can be found at our website, www.navyweek.org

