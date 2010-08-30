Unrestrained 5-month-old dies following crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A five-month-old baby has died after suffering injuries in a car accident.

Police say Chyna Kidd was an unrestrained back seat passenger when the car she was riding in crashed on August 29th around 4a.m. at Copley and Storrer Avenue.

She was rushed to Akron Childrens Hospital where she died later that morning.

Accident remains under investigation.

