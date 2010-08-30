Vigil Monday for 87-year-old murder victim

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A vigil will be held Monday evening for an 87-year-old man who was killed in his own apartment.

Early Friday morning, someone broke into Phillip Gossett's home at the Lupica Towers, at 2250 Community College, beat him up and left him for dead.

Neighbors say "Mr. Phil" was well known and enjoyed talking with everyone who lived in the building.

So far there are no arrests.

