Parents plead guilty for abusing nine children

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two parents who hog-tied their son to a table with a broken nose pleaded guilty in court Monday.

When police arrested Jason Dunikowski and Andreia Huffman at their home on E.50th Street in April, they found one of the kids hog-tied to a table with a broken nose.

Monday, Dunikowski and Huffman pled guilty to multiple counts of child endangering, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Their nine children are now in the custody of the county.

Both parents will be sentenced September 21st.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.