Heartless: 19-month-old found dead, mom's boyfriend charged with homicide

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 19-month-old child has died and the mom's boyfriend is the main suspect.

Friday, Lake County Sheriffs deputies were called to 9956 Johnnycake Ridge Road for an unresponsive child. They found Jordan Pizzi and rushed him to Tri-Point Hospital where he died.

The coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

Jordan was being watched by the mom's boyfriend 24-year-old Joshua Ricket, who is now charged with homicide.

Jordan has three surviving siblings all under the age of 8.

