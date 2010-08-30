Tri-C enrollment on the rise

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College President Dr. Jerry Sue Thornton will visit students and staff at Tri-C's Eastern and Metropolitan Campuses on Monday, August 30th, in an 'Opening Day Tour' as the College marks its all-time enrollment record.

While the final count will not be available for some time, Tri-C vice president of enrollment management Pete Ross says the previous record for fall enrollment of 31,024 will be easily surpassed. "We're looking at approximately a 13 - 15% increase, meaning we'll have somewhere in the neighborhood of 4,500 more students on our campuses this fall than the old record, set just last fall."

The old record set last year beat the previous all-time number of students at Tri-C that had stood since 1976.

