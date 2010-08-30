Exclusive: Former Lorain cop files lawsuit against Lorain Police Department

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A former fired Lorain Police Officer has filed a federal suit against the Lorain Police Department claiming they tried to silence him.

Joe Montelon was fired several years ago and wrote letters to the police chief who claimed they were threatening.

The chief then had police officers remove Montelon's personal computer from his home and go through his garbage.

Montelon says his civil rights were violated and the harassment is in retaliation for him being the source that led to the Department of Justice investigation of police brutality.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Montelon.

