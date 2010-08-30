Docs Orders: Owner of the exotic animal sanctuary ordered to be evaluated

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA STATION, OH (WOIO) - New details in a deadly bear mauling in Columbia Station.

Sam Mazzola, the owner of the exotic animal sanctuary where 24-year-old Brent Kendra was killed, has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

A federal judge signed the orders Friday.

The ruling is part of Mazzola's federal probation for transporting a bear without a license.

Kandra, who worked at the sanctuary, was mauled to death on August 19th.

Charges are still possible in Kandra's death.

The bear was put down just days after the attack.

According to authorities the sanctuary also has wolves and tigers.

