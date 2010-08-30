Robbery near Kent State Campus has students on edge

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fall classes kicked off Monday at Kent State University and fear is already spreading around campus.

This after two students were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of Lake and Harey at around 2:30 Saturday morning.

A man and woman, both in their early 20's tell police they were walking when a thug shoved a gun in their faces demanding money and their cell phones.

The only good news, the punk didn't hurt them when he got what he wanted.

The suspect, who's considered armed, dangerous is still on the loose.

If you know anything, call Kent Police at 330-673-7732.

