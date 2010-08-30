Coming Soon: New labels for new cars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New labels for new cars.

The EPA and US Department of Transportation are asking for your input on new labels to be placed on all cars for sale starting in 2012.

The labels are helpful to display fuel economy and emissions standards.

There are two designs, which do you think are easier to read?

CLICK HERE TO DECIDE.

