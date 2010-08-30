West Nile Virus: Summer is winding down, but West Nile Virus activity is peaking

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, many of us will be spending time enjoying the outdoors - walking in the park, having picnics with our families or lust relaxing in the backyard.

While enjoying the holiday, please remember to use mosquito repellents and to dress accordingly to help prevent mosquito bites.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that West Nile Virus (WNV) remains active in the local mosquito population.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has recently confirmed that mosquitoes collected from several traps in Cuyahoga County tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, we have seen fewer human cases and fewer numbers of infected mosquitoes this year than in the past

Health Commissioner, Terry Allan, would like to remind our residents of the importance of following personal protection measures to help protect themselves and their loved ones from biting mosquitoes and possible disease infection.

Mr. Allan advises that "Utilizing appropriate personal protection measures is critical for WNV prevention this time of year. Historically, the number of WNV human cases nationwide peaks in late August and early September."

The use of insect repellents and the elimination of standing water around your home are the two most important steps in preventing mosquito bites and disease.

Female mosquitoes bite people and animals because they need the protein found in blood to help develop their eggs. Mosquitoes are attracted to people by skin odors and carbon dioxide from breath. Most mosquitoes that transmit disease in the U.S. are the most active and typically bite from dusk to dawn.

To avoid possible infection from mosquito bites, try to avoid outdoor activities during this time- If you must be outdoors, be sure to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks. Light colors are the least attractive to mosquitoes. Use insect repellents and follow the label directions carefully. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil should be applied 15 to 20 minutes before going outdoors and routinely reapplied as necessary.

To eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites near your home, remove all unused tires and other water-holding containers, such as buckets, tin cans and unused flower pots. Bird baths should be emptied and refilled routinely. Eliminate any areas of standing water on your property and make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate all pools and outdoor hot tubs and drain any standing water on pool covers. Pools and hot tubs should be kept well covered and preferably empty when not in use.

Please contact the Cuyahoga County Board of Health Mosquito Hotline at (216)201-2030 to report standing water and heavy adult mosquito activity.