Remember: Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Mr. Phil, victim of unsolved murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Neighbors are mourning the loss 87-year old man killed when his apartment was broken into.

Residents at Lupica Towers spent Monday evening remembering Mr. Phil and hoping police will catch his killer.

Phillip Jossett was found beaten and choked. Cops say his face bleeding and his head covered with a pillow.

"Someone on the outside don't know anything about Mr. Phil and don't know what he got. Someone on the inside did it and they could be walking among us right now, and we don't even know who it is."

Building management isn't commenting on security measures.

"We need a policeman in here to walk these floors at nighttime. If they could kick his door down, they could kick anybody's door down. Or come in anybody's apartment. Anybody could be a victim."

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers or the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464.

