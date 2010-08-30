Missing: Police looking for teen who has not been seen since last week

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking for the publics help in locating a mentally challenged teen.

18-year old Demontalius E. Clarke is 6'3" tall and 320lbs.

Police say Clarke was last seen wearing a red/white & blue striped shirt, blue jeans and black & white sneakers.

Demontalius' family also says he has asthma and does not have his medication on him.

He was last seen at Tri-C metro campus on Thursday, about 1pm by the "Student Services" center to sign up for a class.

Contact Euclid Police if you have any information, 216-731-1234.

