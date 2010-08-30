Barking Lot: City's plan to change tailgating times has Browns fans dawg-gone upset

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Legendary Browns tailgaters are not happy with the city of Cleveland.

Right now, Cleveland opens up the tailgating parking lot at 4 AM, for a one o'clock game but the city wants to push back the opening of the Muni lot to 7 AM.

Browns fans are not happy with the decision. In fact they say 4 AM Is not unreasonable, it's tradition.

"The muni lot is a common bond among Clevelanders. We love our city , we love our football team, that's why we go there."

"Even away people, from away teams say you guys are awesome, that's a great experience, that's the best thing about the muni lot."

In protest, a couple of Browns fans started an on-line petition to get the city to reconsider. It already has thousands of signatures.

"The response has been overwhelming, there's no other way to say it. I'm proud of every browns fan who signed the petition."

