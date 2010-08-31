Witness: Teen shot twice overnight by off-duty FBI agent

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old was shot twice overnight by an off-duty FBI agent during an armed robbery.

Steven Nelson was hanging out in Cain Park located near Cedar and Lee Road Monday evening around 11:30 p.m. when he allegedly robbed two victims.

According to Cleveland Height's Police, an off-duty FBI agent from Chicago was walking home with a friend from a local restaurant when two males confronted them. The suspects, one being Steven Nelson, put a gun to one of the victims' heads and told them "don't turn around..or I will blow your head off."

The suspect took the off-duty FBI agent's wallet and badge then fled. The FBI agent gave chase after the suspect and fired two shots, both striking 15-year-old Steven Nelson.

Nelson was shot once in the back and once in the leg. He was taken to EMH Memorial Medical Center.

According to police, the initial investigation of the shooting was ruled justifiable. The teen will face local and possibly federal charges.

Cleveland Heights police are still looking for a second suspect, the weapon was recovered.

