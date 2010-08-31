TBOS: Neighbors come together to find young mother's killer and take back their streets

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dozens of neighbors in one Cleveland neighborhood hosted a watch meeting Tuesday evening, on the heels of the murder of a 21-year-old single mom.

Citizens in the West Tech neighborhood say they're done talking and it's time to take back their streets because it isn't safe and!

Kari Myers was shot in the face while walking with her boyfriend on W.95th Street early Sunday morning with her boyfriend. Myers had a 2-year-old son.

Cleveland Police are still searching for suspects.

