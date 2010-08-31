Euclid Police need help locating missing teen

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Euclid Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing mentally challenged teen.

Officers overnight say 18-year-old Demontailus Clarke is 6'3" tall and 320 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red white and blue striped shirt, and jeans. Family members say he has asthma and does not have his medication on him.

Clarke was last seen at Tri-C Metro Campus Thursday.

