Nasty Bug: West Nile Virus creeps into Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - West Nile Virus has crept back into Cuyahoga County.

So far, the virus has only been found in Mosquitoes.

Health Officials are concerned for Labor Day weekend with many people spending time outdoors.

Make sure you're wearing bug spray and getting rid of any standing water around your house.

