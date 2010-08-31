Jilted Jim: Brown refuses to attend Ring of Honor ceremony, pens scathing letter

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – A Cleveland football legend is lashing out at the team's new president again - and talking first to 19 Action News.

For the second time in a matter of days, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has spoken harshly about the Browns. Brown penned a scathing letter to team president Mike Holmgren. [Read the entire letter HERE]

19 Action News spoke exclusively with Jim Brown Monday evening.

Brown says he's not hurt and he's not upset, but will decline the team's invitation to participate in the Ring of Honor ceremony because that's ultimately the way he lives his life. Click here to see who all was invited to the Ring of Honor Ceremony and what it is all about.

Brown said he doesn't want any honors, never has and doesn't need them. "You know, I'm not going to accept any position that every down-and-out athlete has to accept because my family and I are not down-and-out. We are working very diligently on some very important things. Those who benefit from the Ring of Honor and feel good about it, I wish them well."

According to Brown, he never called anyone and has not spoken to Cleveland Browns owner Randy Lerner or anyone else in management about declining the position.

Instead, a scathing letter addressed to team President Mike Holmgren outlined his disgust with what he saw as his ouster from the team. This, after the team offered him $100K to be a greeter, which to him was an insult.

What does Coach Eric Mangini think? During a Tuesday morning news conference, he answered in a way that would not offend the Browns or Jim Brown.



"You know, in terms of that, I got to know Jim last year, really enjoyed getting to know him, enjoyed his insight," said Mangini. "He became a friend. That's been my experience with Jim, and he is a friend in terms of any of the other things that have happened, those questions are best left for Jim and Mike."

Mangini insists that Brown is not a distraction, as the team prepares for Thursday night's final preseason home game against the Chicago Bears.

Brown has said the last thing he wants is to be a discomfort to the team and that he respects Randy Lerner tremendously. He believes that the matter should have been handled more sensitively.

When asked how he feels about the future of the Browns, the NFL legend said they are bright and moving in the right direction…Holmgren is moving them in the right direction.

