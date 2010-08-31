Two homes damaged by early morning fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - A home was destroyed by an early morning fire Tuesday.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. at 372 Shadow Creek Drive.

When firefighters were arrived, flames were shooting from the top of the house.

A neighbor's home was also damaged.

No injuries reported.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.