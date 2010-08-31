Cruel World: Undercover video exposes cruelty to animals on Ohio Farms

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO - Hidden camera video secretly shot at several Ohio farms expose baby calves covered in feces and chained by their necks in narrow stalls, where they cannot even turn around or walk, was released at a news conference Tuesday morning by Mercy For Animals - the same animal protection organization that revealed shocking abuse to dairy cows at Conklin Dairy Farms in central Ohio earlier this year.

The organization is calling on the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board to honor an agreement reached in June by leaders of Ohio's farm community, humane organizations, and Governor Ted Strickland that would, among other things, phase out the cruel confinement of calves in veal crates.

The covert footage was recorded at several locations, including Buckeye Veal Farm in Apple Creek, Ohio in April and reveals baby calves chained by their necks inside 2-feet wide wooden stalls - so narrow they cannot turn around, walk, run, play, socialize with other animals, or engage in other basic natural behaviors for their entire lives. In such tight confinement, the animals are unable to lie down comfortably, breathe fresh air, see sunlight, clean themselves or bond with their mothers.

After viewing the footage, Dr. Marc Bekoff, an animal behavior expert at the University of Colorado, Boulder, stated: "Frankly, the treatment of these calves is disgusting, horrific, and reprehensible."

Due to its inherent cruelty, the American Veterinary Medical Association opposes chaining calves in crates where they cannot turn around and five U.S. states, as well as all 27 countries in the European Union, have outlawed their use. However, the practice continues in Ohio.

On June 30, the Ohio Farm Bureau, Gov. Strickland, and animal protection leaders signed a landmark agreement pledging to work together to end the use of veal crates in the state. However, the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board, which was enacted in 2009 by voters to create standards for farmed animals, has failed to take action to prohibit this abusive confinement system.

"Ohio has some of the weakest animal cruelty laws in the nation, and consequently, it has become a welcome haven for cruel factory farms," says Mercy For Animals Executive Director, Nathan Runkle. "The Board should take immediate action to phase out the inherently cruel veal crate, a common-sense initiative supported by leaders of farming, veterinary, and animal protection organizations."

