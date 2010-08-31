Nightmare: Boyfriend charged for murdering girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man has just been indicted for murdering his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter.

According to Lorain Police, Desiree Nicole Wade died from severe head trauma on May 24th.

Charles Brassfield was indicted for Wade's murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and two counts of endangering children.

Police say Brassfield was babysitting the infant at an apartment at 1660 E.29th Street while her mother Ciara Wade was at work. Brassfield noticed Wade wasn't breathing while lying on a blanket on the floor and called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m.

Wade was taken to EMH Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The official cause of death was ruled as blunt impact to the head with skull fractures, brain injury and brain/retinal hemorrhaging.

