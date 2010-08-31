Rambo Run: Vigilante-seeking man runs down wrong car, sends father, children into pole

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain man should definitely leave the action moves to Sylvester Stallone.

Robert Oneal is accused of unleashing his Rambo-brand of vigilante justice out on the wrong people.

This, after the 62-year-old saw someone running from the side of his Martins Run Drive home last Tuesday night. The suspect then hopped into a car and sped off.

Oneal decided to follow what he thought was the suspect's vehicle, but, in reality, he was following an innocent Elyria man and his three children.

When Oneal finally caught up with the wrong vehicle, he "played Rambo" and ran the car off the road into a telephone pole.

The man and his three kids were rushed to Community Regional Medial Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Oneal admitted to officers that he had been drinking and after he was cuffed and stuffed, he freaked out in the cruiser, and started to scream and pound on the windows.

The 62-year-old was arraigned for driving under the influence, reckless operation and a seat belt violation. He pleaded innocent and is due back in court on September 15th.

