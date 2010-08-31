Go to Jail: Former seasonal Cleveland city worker sentenced for raping, harboring 12-year-old

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former seasonal Cleveland city worker was sentenced to prison on Tuesday morning.

Michael Hudson will serve five-years behind bars for raping a 12-year-old runaway girl.

Police tell 19 Action News Hudson had the girl in his apartment for almost two weeks. She is now back with her family.

The victim's mother told the judge her daughter is traumatized.

"She has not slept one day in her bed, she has not stepped one foot back into her home," said the child's mom. "She's in extensive intensive therapy trying to deal with the trauma that she's gone through."

Hudson will also be labeled a sexual predator for life upon his release from prison.

