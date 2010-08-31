Balance of Power: Ohio Senate race moves to toss-up from leans GOP

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - New polling in Ohio has moved that state's U.S. Senate race from Leans Republican to Toss-Up in the Rasmussen Reports Balance of Power Rankings. The latest polling finds Republican Rob Portman now picking up 44% support while his opponent, Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher, earns the vote from 39%.

Polling released Monday in West Virginia has moved that state's U.S. Senate race from Solid Democratic to Leans Democratic.

Other recent polling in Florida has moved that state's Senate race from Toss-Up to leans Republican.

To find out how Rasmussen Reports determines its Balance of Power rankings, click here.

With three months to go, Rasmussen Reports polling shows that Republicans are poised to pick up Democratic-held Senate seats in three states— Arkansas, Indiana and North Dakota. Two others are leaning that way--Delaware and Pennsylvania. Arkansas' Blanche Lincoln is the only incumbent senator left in these races who is currently projected to lose a seat. The others are open-seat races following retirements by Democratic incumbents, with the exception of Pennsylvania, where incumbent Arlen Specter was defeated in the state's Democratic Primary.

At the moment, no Republican-held seats appear headed for the Democratic column.

Currently, there are six states in the Toss-Up category. Outside of the Toss-Ups, projections indicate that Democrats can probably count on having 49 Senate seats after Election Day, while Republicans will hold 45.

Five of the six Toss-up states are currently Democratic seats.

Among the five Democratic seats in the Toss-Up category, two are open seat races (Colorado and Illinois). The Democratic incumbents in the Toss-Up category are Harry Reid of Nevada, Russ Feingold of Wisconsin and Barbara Boxer of California.

The state results and overall projections will be updated whenever new polling data justifies a change.

In the table below, the states marked in red currently have a Republican senator. Those in blue currently have a Democratic senator.

There are two independents in the Senate today, and Charlie Crist is running as an independent candidate in Florida. For purposes of the Balance of Power projections, all three are counted as Democrats.