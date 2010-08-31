Food Fiend: Sticky-fingered low life steals mother's wallet at McDonald's

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO)- Police are looking for the loser who stole a woman's wallet at a Lake County McDonald's.

It happened at August 29th at the fast food restaurant on North Ridge.

The victim was changing her baby's diaper in the bathroom and her husband was watching their other two kids in the Playland.

The husband saw the woman steal the wallet and chased her into the parking lot. He was able to stop the thief in her Jeep Liberty, but she then floored it in reverse and fled.

Police say the suspect also had a young girl with her.

Anyone with information is urged to call 440-428-2117.

