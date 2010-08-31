Jail visitor arrested

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LEBANON, OH (WOIO) - A female visiting the Warren Correctional Institution is facing felony charges after troopers arrested her for attempting to convey drugs into the prison during a scheduled visit this past Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers charged Teri Boots, 21, of Cincinnati, with attempting to convey drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Troopers and Department of Rehabilitation and Correction investigators obtained information that Boots would be attempting to convey drugs to her friend, an inmate at the Warren Correctional Institution, during a scheduled visit. When Boots arrived for her visit, investigators confronted her about her involvement in the conveyance of drugs. During a search, one yellow balloon containing approximately four grams of suspected marijuana was found.

Boots could not be incarcerated in the Warren County Jail due to being nine months pregnant. The charges will go directly to the Warren County Grand Jury for indictment. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates criminal activity on state-owned and leased property.

