Gas goes up .3 cents

(WOIO) - The current average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Northeast Ohio is $2.592 at the pump. This reflects a increase of 2.8 cents from last week. The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is $2.677.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, crude oil prices dropped 50 cents, closing at $74.70 on the NYMEX Monday.

Crude prices rallied through Friday of last week, gaining momentum as Federal Reserve Chairman Benjamin Bernanke attempted to minimize suggestions that the US might be heading towards a "double dip" recession. Bernanke stated that the central bank was willing to take whatever action is necessary in the wake of signals that the pace of the US economic recovery is slowing. This managed to push crude prices over the $75 mark at the close of last week's trading.

There was some positive economic news that emerged Monday as consumer spending rose in July to its strongest level in four months. Atop this list are record levels of US crude supplies which continue to apply downward pressure on prices. The US Department of Energy reported last week that crude oil inventory increased 4.1 million barrels and gasoline inventories increased 2.3 million barrels, bringing petroleum inventories to their highest levels in the last 20 years. Without any developments that indicate demand levels will rise, crude supply continues to stand as the likely anchor on prices.

The oil markets continue to keep a wary eye turned towards weather developments in the Atlantic. Hurricane Danielle weakened in strength to a category 1 storm, but was joined by Hurricane Earl, currently tracking in the Caribbean. Earl was moved up in classification to a category 3 storm, characterized by winds in the range of 110-130 mph. Earl is expected to begin moving up the East Coast of the US later this week, and neither storm is expected to cause any disruptions for the oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico.

AAA is forecasting a 10 percent increase in travel over the Labor Day holiday weekend, with 90 percent of travelers taking trips by automobile.

The good news for drivers is that they will be able to factor in a reliable, consistent fuel price in their travel budgets. Barring any major tropical storm activity in the Gulf Coast region, AAA expects the national average price of self-serve regular gasoline to be between $2.65 and $2.75 per gallon during this holiday weekend.

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.592

Average price during the week of August 24, 2010 $2.564

Average price during the week of September 1, 2009 $2.514

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.513

Alliance

$2.546

Ashland

$2.579

Ashtabula

$2.638

Aurora

$2.601

Chesterland

$2.615

Cleveland

$2.588

Elyria

$2.622

Independence

$2.614

Lorain

$2.631

Lyndhurst

$2.512

Massillon

$2.608

Mentor

$2.571

New Philadelphia

$2.557

Niles

$2.657

Norwalk

$2.592

Oberlin

$2.552

Parma

$2.564

Ravenna

$2.659

Solon

$2.629

Willard

