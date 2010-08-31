Accused Akron drug dealer arrested

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Officers from the Akron Police Departments Narcotics Unit have arrested Aurthour Bailey of Akron-Peninsula Road.

The 30 year old was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy and Tampering with Evidence.

Cops stopped Bailey near the central interchange while he was driving a 2009 Mazda mini-van.

As officers approached the minivan, Bailey threw a baggie of cocaine out of the window.

Bailey also had over 16 grams of powdered cocaine and over $11,000 in cash on him.

After officers searched Bailey's home they found almost 300 doses of Ecstasy and over $1,000.00 in cash.

Bailey was booked into the Summit County Jail.

