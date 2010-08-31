Rock Out: Jonas Brothers pack "The Q"

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds of little girls spent Tuesday night squealing in "The Q."

Joined by fellow Disney star Demi Lovato, the Grammy-nominated and platinum selling artists Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas brought their 'Live in Concert' world tour to Cleveland.

Tuesday's concert was the biggest concert to rock "The Q" since Lady Gaga back in the middle of July.

From here the brothers head to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

Tomorrow night's show is at 7.

