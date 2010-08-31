Low Life's: A couple and four kids go on shopping spree with stolen bank card

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News and Strongsville Police needs your help to catch a couple of low-life's who robbed a great-grandmother.

Cops say the crooks were caught on surveillance tape purchasing all kinds of electronics, including a play station.

"And the first thing they bought was a brand new TV," Wayne Feuerstein, Strongsville police.

72 year old Carolyn Chayer lost her bank card while shopping at a local Walmart.

"I mean it makes you wanna cry. I don't I don't understand people and how they can do that," said Carolyn Chayer.

Police say store surveillance tape shows the suspects along with four kids, right behind Chayer in Walmart.

Then tape from other stores show the thieves wearing the exact same clothes, buying stuff on the victims card.

"It's the same family and they're using her card."

Chayer says all the criminals have messed up her finances so much that she's taken out a loan to pay some bills.

Let's get her some payback right now.

If you have any call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

