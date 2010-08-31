Man killed in motorcycle accident

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened just before 8 o'clock Tuesday night in Kerruish Park.

Warrensville Heights police responded to the scene just off of Lee Rd.

Cops say there were a number of people in the park, riding on motorcycles and possibly some atv's.

One motorcyclist was killed.

No word yet on what caused that crash.

