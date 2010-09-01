Whoops: Akron police officers receive pink slips due to clerical error

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron City Communications Director Mark Williamson tells 19 Action News that six Akron police officers received layoff notices that should not have.

Those who should be keeping their jobs will receive a letter that their layoffs are being rescinded Wednesday. This means that six other officers who thought their jobs were safe will have to start searching for another job.

According to Williamson, "we have discovered a mis-calculation of seniority points that means some families will be relieved while others who had thought they cleared this hurdle will receive notices of layoff. The City regrets this error and has moved to correct it as quickly as possible."

Layoff notices were sent out to forty officers last Friday.

