Grounded: Continental assures commitment to Cleveland in wake of lawsuit

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News has new details on the merge of Continental Airlines and United Airlines.

Earlier this week, the airlines got the thumbs up from the government, but now, there's a lawsuit to block the merger and documents show Cleveland Hopkins International Airport could get hit hard.

A consumer group is fighting this merger tooth and nail while passengers out of Cleveland fear more layovers and higher prices.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Ricky Smith, the Cleveland Hopkins Airport Director said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke with Continental, and airline officials assured him the report was wrong. Continental insists they are committed to Cleveland.

Mayor Jackson issued the following statement:

"I spoke with Continental President and CEO Jeff Smisek early this morning at which time he reaffirmed his commitment to our community and his support of our efforts to provide quality air service to Cleveland and the region.

The City of Cleveland, local business leaders and stakeholders have been working with Continental Airlines with one goad in mind; to retain jobs and to continue to provide quality air service.

While this is an important relationship to maintain, I have also said we will and must strategically position Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to be competitive regardless of what is happening in the airline industry.

We have made significant strides to ensure that we are a viable option to all airline carriers. As we continue our work in the coming months, we will continue to keep the public updated on our progress."

49 plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit to block the deal between Continental and United. The consumer group is worried about a Continental Airlines document that suggests there could be huge cuts in Cleveland Hopkins flights. It says Hopkins could see flights on mainline jets drop by more than half - from 42 average daily departures to 20.

