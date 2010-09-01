Vote Passed: Cuyahoga County's November election will have new bilingual ballots

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio's Secretary of State was the deciding factor in Cuyahoga County's bilingual ballot battle.

The Board voted 2-2 and Jennifer Brunner cast the deciding vote.

The vote was regarding bilingual ballots for the fall.

The Department of Justice wanted the ballots for November in both English and Spanish.

The move would cost Cuyahoga County about a half million dollars.

The Department of Justice had threatened to sue if the changes were not made before the middle of September, when the ballots are printed.

