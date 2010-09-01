Boil alert in effect Wednesday for the City of Medina

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The city of Medina is replacing the Koons Avenue pump station.

The boil alert starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and stays in effect for at least 18 hours.

The people who need to take action, city residents living south of Lafayette Road and those who are south or east of Wadsworth Road.

Also, people who live in the eastern portion of Sturbridge Drive.

