Planned Parenthood Opens New Cleveland Health Center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio-Planned Parenthood of Northeast Ohio will celebrate the opening of its new Cleveland Health Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 1, 2010, at 10:30 am. The Health Center is located at 7997 Euclid Avenue in the Church Square Shopping Center.

The Cleveland Health Center is the result of the consolidation of the Shaker Boulevard and East Cleveland locations. The new Health Center will provide services to patients of the former locations, and now residents of the downtown, east side, and near west side communities as well. It will offer contraceptive services; pregnancy testing, options and services; HIV testing; STD testing and treatment; general health care; HPV and hepatitis vaccines; men's health services; and patient education. Planned Parenthood offers high quality, confidential and judgment-free health services at low or no cost to patients.

"We are very excited about the new Health Center," said Tara Broderick, Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood of Northeast Ohio. "It will truly be our flagship, with state of the art services, a larger and highly trained staff - in a location that is very convenient to the community."

Accessible by the HealthLine bus route, the Planned Parenthood Cleveland Health Center will be open six days a week, with same day appointments available and some services available on a walk in basis during regular hours. For more information or to make an appointment, call 216-851-1880 or visit www.ppneo.org <http://www.ppneo.org>.

