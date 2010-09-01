Hearing Wednesday for former Akron Police Captain convicted of murdering wife

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon for a former Akron Police Captain convicted of murdering his wife.

Douglas Prade has been in prison for almost 12 years, convicted of killing his wife Doctor Margo Prade the day before Thanksgiving 1997.

His lawyers point is simple, DNA technology has improved and what couldn't be seen back then may be seen now.

At issue also, a bite mark on Margo's arm that was not tested.

Douglas Prade has always maintained his innocence, and now has won the support of the Innocence Project. He thinks modern DNA testing, advanced testing that wasn't available at the time of his conviction could prove he did not fire 6 bullets into Dr. Margo Prade.

