Sentencing day for mom convicted of beating her 5-year-old son to death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Angel Glass will be sentenced Wednesday in connection with the beating death of her 5-year-old son.

Last month, Glass pled guilty to 2 felonious assault charges and one charge of aggravated murder.

Glass beat her son because he wouldn't listen to her and he later died from his injuries.

Glass faces a sentence of 25 years to life, 30 years to life or life in prison.

