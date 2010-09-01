Baby Rhino born at the Cleveland Metropark Zoo

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Congratulations, it's a girl! The Cleveland Metropark Zoo is celebrating the birth of an endangered female Eastern black rhinoceros calf.

The as-yet-unnamed rhino baby is the fourth calf, all of which were girls, born to mom Inge. The new calf is only the third Eastern black rhino to be born in the U.S. this year. Rhino births are significant due to their critically endangered status in the wild.

Estimated at about 100 pounds when she was born August 17, Inge's calf is growing fast. At two weeks old she already weighs close to 150 pounds. She is playful and full of energy. She loves to explore her surroundings but never strays too far from mom's watchful eye. Inge and the calf are not yet on public exhibit, giving them time to bond.

The Zoo's successful Eastern black rhino program is a coordinated effort between the curators, veterinarians, research staff members and zookeepers.

The Zoo is located at 3900 Wildlife Way, between Fulton Parkway and West 25th Street.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.