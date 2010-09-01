Police arrest one suspect in double stabbing

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center after being stabbed multiple times.

The victim was found just after 11 p-m in the drveway of the Park House Apartments at 7947 Mentor Avenue.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man was treated and released for cuts to his hand at Lake West Hospital.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man found hiding behind the Barnes and Noble bookstore at 79-- Mentor Avenue.

No names being released at this time.

